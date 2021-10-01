Can I put a temporary block on my Card if I think I have misplaced it?

Yes. You can put a temporary block your ubank Visa Debit Card from your Online Banking or your ubank mobile app.

Mobile app:

Log in

In the Tab Bar navigate to More

Select My Cards. Note: If there is more than one card for the Account Holder, tap the card to select it.

Select “Temporarily block my card”

Online Banking:

Log in

Navigate to the heading that says Managing

Select Accounts from the drop down menu

Select your USpend

Select Block Card

You will need to get back to us within 5 weeks to let us know whether you’ve found your card or not. If not we’ll assume it is permanently lost and fully cancel it.

If you’ve permanently lost your card please refer to What should I do if my card is lost or stolen?