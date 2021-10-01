Do I need to let ubank know if I’m travelling overseas?

Yes, if you have a USpend transaction account we need to know so that we don’t block overseas transactions on your account.

In the iOS app: Go to My Cards, Going Overseas? and enter your trip details.

In the Android app: Go to Menu, Overseas Travel. Click Add a trip and enter your trip details.

Don’t have the ubank app? Download it now from the App Store or Google Play.

Please note: So you don’t have any issues using your account while you’re away, make sure you can receive security codes on your registered mobile device by setting up push notifications. For help, check out How do I set up push notifications?