What is the Banking Code of Practice?

The Banking Code of Practice sets standards of good banking practice for us to follow when dealing with customers.

Areas that the Banking Code of Practice covers

How the Code works

Your banking relationship

Opening an account and using our banking services

Inclusive and accessible banking

When you apply for a loan

Managing your account

When things go wrong

Resolving your complaint

Further Information

Further information about the Code and Frequently Asked Questions are available at the Australian Banking Association website.

If you would like to report an alleged breach of the Code you can contact the Banking Code Compliance Committee (https://bankingcode.org.au/report-an-issue/)