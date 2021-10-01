This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What is the Banking Code of Practice?
The Banking Code of Practice sets standards of good banking practice for us to follow when dealing with customers.
Areas that the Banking Code of Practice covers
- How the Code works
- Your banking relationship
- Opening an account and using our banking services
- Inclusive and accessible banking
- When you apply for a loan
- Managing your account
- When things go wrong
- Resolving your complaint
Further Information
Further information about the Code and Frequently Asked Questions are available at the Australian Banking Association website.
If you would like to report an alleged breach of the Code you can contact the Banking Code Compliance Committee (https://bankingcode.org.au/report-an-issue/)
