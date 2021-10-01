This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Who owns ubank?
We are part of the National Australia Bank. We’re developed and backed by the financial strength and global capabilities of NAB – one of Australia’s most established banks.
That said, our ideas, our people, our philosophy and our brand are uniquely ubank.
