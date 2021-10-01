This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How can I view or print a Term Deposit letter?
You can view all previously issued letters in Online Banking by following these steps:
- Log in to My Money at ubank.com.au on your desktop or laptop
- Select Statements, then Account statements
- Select Letters
- Select the relevant account
- To view the last letter you were sent, select Most recent then click Search.
To view any past letter select Search by date and enter the date range of the letter you wish to view.
You can also view all Term Deposit letters on your iOS and Android Mobile App by following these steps:
- Log in to the Mobile App
- Select More, then Statements & Letters
- Select Letters
To view account-specific letters or to filter the letters according to dates, select Filter and enter in the details of the account or dates of the letters you wish to view.