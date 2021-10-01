This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What fees and charges apply to the USpend account?
|Fee or Charge
|USpend
|Monthly Account fee
|$0.
|Overdrawn fee
|$0.
|ATM withdrawal Fee
|$0 at any NAB ATM.
Other operators may charge a fee for use of their ATM.
|Foreign Exchange Fee
|$0.
Merchants may charge you their own fees where you pay for goods or services using your ubank Visa Debit card.
|Overseas ATM withdrawal fee
|$0.
A fee may be charged by the entity that operates that ATM you use.
