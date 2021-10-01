How do I set up a linked account?

Step 1: In Online banking, go to Managing > Add Linked Account, or via the mobile app go to Transfers > ‘To’ Account > Add, and enter the details of the non-ubank account you would like to link. Just make sure the account is in your name, with a registered Australian bank and accepts direct debits and credits

Step 2: Allow 2 days for a small deposit and 6 digit code to appear in the transaction history of your non-ubank account

Step 3: Enter the 6 digit code to verify your account

For Online Banking go to Managing > Payees

For Mobile Banking go to Transfers > ‘To’ Account

Please note, your account needs to have been linked for 10 days before you can transfer up to $100k. Before this you will need to call us.