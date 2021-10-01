This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I set up a linked account?
Step 1: In Online banking, go to Managing > Add Linked Account, or via the mobile app go to Transfers > ‘To’ Account > Add, and enter the details of the non-ubank account you would like to link. Just make sure the account is in your name, with a registered Australian bank and accepts direct debits and credits
Step 2: Allow 2 days for a small deposit and 6 digit code to appear in the transaction history of your non-ubank account
Step 3: Enter the 6 digit code to verify your account
- For Online Banking go to Managing > Payees
- For Mobile Banking go to Transfers > ‘To’ Account
Please note, your account needs to have been linked for 10 days before you can transfer up to $100k. Before this you will need to call us.
