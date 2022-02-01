Skip to login

How often will I receive a UHomeLoan statement?

We’ll send you a statement in the mail every 6 months, covering January to June and July to December.

You can also generate an ad hoc statement directly from your Online Banking:

  • In My Money, click ‘Manage UHomeLoan’
  • Select ‘Login’
  • Enter your Login ID and password
  • Select ‘Statements’
  • Enter a start and end date
  • Select ‘Submit’.

To check your mailing address simply login to your Online Banking > Click ‘Manage UHomeLoan’ > Once logged into the Starnet Portal, go to My Details, verify through OTP (one-time password) before you will then be able to locate your address.