How can I switch my interest only repayments to principal and interest repayments or reduce the interest only term on my UHomeLoan?

Principal and interest repayments will allow you to pay off both the principal amount owing and the interest charged each month.

If you are wishing to convert your interest only repayments back to principal and interest repayments, or reduce your interest only term prior to the interest only term expiring, simply print, hand-sign and return the Variable Home Loan – Repayment & Loan Split Changes Request form to the email address noted on the form.

As a reminder, once the interest only period ceases or expires your repayments will revert to principal and interest repayments.

Our team will be in touch once the amendments have been made. If we have any issues with processing your form, we will reach out to let you know.