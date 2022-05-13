You may choose to convert your Principal & Interest (P&I) repayments to IO or otherwise, choose to extend the IO term on your loan.

Given the nature of IO repayments, where the outstanding repayment is based only on the interest charged on the outstanding balance, our team will need to assess your financial position and determine whether this option would be available for you.

To apply, print and complete the Loan Increase & Interest Only form

The max IO term for Investment loans is 10 years and max IO term for Owner Occupier is 5 years. If you’ve been previously approved for a max term, you will no longer be eligible to extend your IO term again.