What is my Data Sharing ID?

Your Data Sharing ID is a unique number provided by ubank and can be found by logging in to the ubank app. Your ID will allow you to share your ubank CDR data with an accredited third party.

How do I access my Data Sharing ID??

To access your data sharing ID, you’ll need to log in to the ubank app and select Settings > Data sharing.

From there, you’ll be able to copy your Data Sharing ID number to allow you to provide your consent to an accredited third party.