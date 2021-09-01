Try it out

It’s easy to add your ubank Visa Debit card to Apple Pay and try out the new payment options.

Just remember you’ll need to have your physical Visa Debit card handy to complete these steps using the Wallet app.

On iPhone: open the Wallet app, tap and follow the prompts

On Apple Watch: open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and select ‘Wallet & Apple Pay’, then tap ‘Add Credit or Debit Card’

Already have your card added to Apple Pay?

To try out the new functionality, you’ll need to remove your existing card from Apple Pay and re-add it using the Wallet app. Make sure you select the ‘Add a Different Card’ option when adding your card back.

Over the coming months, we’ll be rolling out this new functionality to those cards instantly provisioned to Apple Pay using the button on the ‘Cards’ screen in the ubank app.

Rest assured, if you don’t want to update your ubank Visa Debit card to include the eftpos payment network, there’s nothing you need to do. Your existing card in Apple Pay will continue to work as normal.