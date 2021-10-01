Savings Targets is one of our many features helping you get where you want to go sooner. We know it’s tough to stick to a target – you’re more likely to stay motivated and on track when you can see your progress.

You can open up to 10 Save accounts and set targets on any of them so you don’t lose track of your bigger goals while ticking off something more immediate. You and your partner-in-finance can even save together by setting up a shared goal in your shared Save account.