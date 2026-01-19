Why Ubank for your overseas travels?
Do money better, wherever you are.
*You may still be charged fees by a third party.
A great exchange rate, wherever you go
Take cash out overseas without the extra fees
Security that travels with you
We’ve Got U Wherever You Are
How Ubank compares to Wise
Free to set up with no ongoing account fees
Ubank Visa debit card
Wise debit card
No fee for your first card, with free replacement cards for overseas emergencies or within Australia
Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Garmin Pay
Digital cards
Digital and Virtual cards
AUD only
No ATM fees charged by Ubank when overseas or within Australia*
No fees
Visa exchange rate for card payments and ATM withdrawals.
No fees
*You may still be charged fees by a third party.
Disclaimer: Current as at 29 January 2026.
Sources: Wise – 1Ubank vs Wise, 2Pricing, 3Wise Card Fees, 4Accounts, 5Virtual Card, 6Mid Market Rate, 7Pricing, Hold Fees
Sources: Wise – 1Ubank vs Wise, 2Pricing, 3Wise Card Fees, 4Accounts, 5Virtual Card, 6Mid Market Rate, 7Pricing, Hold Fees
From the countdown to the comedown and everything in between, we’ve got your money covered.
^Interest is payable on total savings up to $1M per customer where bonus criteria are met.
Three accounts, ready for travel
Join us