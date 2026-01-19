Why Ubank for your overseas travels?

Do money better, wherever you are.

*You may still be charged fees by a third party.

A great exchange rate, wherever you go

Take cash out overseas without the extra fees

Security that travels with you

We’ve Got U Wherever You Are

How Ubank compares to Wise

Ubank vs Wise
Free to set up with no ongoing account fees
Ubank Visa debit card
Wise debit card
No fee for your first card, with free replacement cards for overseas emergencies or within Australia
Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Garmin Pay
Digital cards
Digital and Virtual cards
AUD only
No ATM fees charged by Ubank when overseas or within Australia*
No fees
Visa exchange rate for card payments and ATM withdrawals.
No fees
*You may still be charged fees by a third party.
Disclaimer: Current as at 29 January 2026.
Sources: Wise – 1Ubank vs Wise, 2Pricing, 3Wise Card Fees, 4Accounts, 5Virtual Card, 6Mid Market Rate, 7Pricing, Hold Fees

From the countdown to the comedown and everything in between, we’ve got your money covered.

  • No fees icon
    Forget fees
  • Savings target
    Set savings targets
  • Interest rate icon
    Great interest rates
  • Stay one step ahead
^Interest is payable on total savings up to $1M per customer where bonus criteria are met.

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