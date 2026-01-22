TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Information on how to enter and the prizes form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this Promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. Entry is only open to Australian residents aged 18 years or over who; (a) hold a Ubank Visa debit card; (b) have not opted out from marketing communications from UBank; and (c) can travel to Sydney, NSW in March 2026 if drawn as a winner. Employees (and their immediate families) of the Promoter (or any of its related entities), or any agencies or companies who are directly associated with the conduct of this Promotion are ineligible to enter. The Promotion commences at 12:01am AEDT on 2 February 2026 and closes at 11:59pm AEDT on 20 February 2026 (“Promotional Period”). To receive an automatic entry into the draw, eligible individuals must spend $100 or more using their eligible Visa debit card (“Eligible Card”) during the Promotional Period (each a “Qualifying Transaction”). To clarify, one (1) entry will be awarded for each $100 spent using a single Eligible Card. For example, if an individual spends $300 across multiple transactions using the same Eligible Card, the individual will be entitled to three (3) entries into the draw; Qualifying Transactions do not include the excluded goods and services and Merchant Categories under clause 8. Qualifying Transactions must comply with clauses 6 and 7 to be eligible for an automatic entry into the draw. For the avoidance of doubt, a transaction is complete when it is settled and all transactions made during the Promotional Period must be settled within three (3) days from end of the Promotional Period to constitute a Qualifying Transaction. Multiple entries permitted, subject to the following: (a) only one (1) entry is permitted per $100 spent using a single Eligible Card; (b) each entry must be made in accordance with the entry requirements; and (c) only one (1) prize is permitted per person (excluding SA residents). Incomplete transactions and transactions that are reversed or cancelled will be ineligible for entry. The following goods and services, and transactions in the following Merchant Categories are excluded from entry and will not be regarded as Qualifying Transactions: 5967 Adult Content & Services

7995 Gambling and Betting, including Lottery Tickets, Casinos, etc.

4829 Money Transfers (including cryptocurrency)

6051 Non-Financial Institutions (including cryptocurrency)

6011 Financial Institutions/Auto Cash (ATM)

5723 Firearms, antique firearms and ammunition

Any goods or services that are illegal to sell in Australia. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who the Promoter has reason to believe has breached any of these Terms and Conditions, tampered with the entry process or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise fair and proper conduct of the Promotion. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter’s discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. The Promoter’s legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the Promoter reserves the right, in its discretion, acting reasonably, to determine the identity of the entrant. The draw will take place at Anisimoff Legal, Level 3, 162 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 on 25 February 2026 at 1:00pm AEDT, in the presence of an independent scrutineer. The Promoter may draw additional reserve entries and record them in order in case an invalid or ineligible entrant is drawn. The winners will be notified by telephone and email within two (2) business days of the draw, and their details (first initial, surname and postcode) will be published online at http://ubank.com.au/campaigns/afc from 27 February 2026. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. The first two (2) valid entries drawn will each win the major prize of a travel package for two (2) adults to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™ to see the Finals in Sydney, NSW. Travel Package to Sydney from 19 March 2026 (arrival) – 22 March 2026 (departure) is valued at up to AUD$11,000 depending on point of departure (“Major Prize”). Major Prize includes: Two (2) x return economy airfares from winner’s nearest Australian capital city to Sydney, NSW.

At the Promoter’s reasonable discretion, the Promoter may take the winner’s residential location into account and arrange alternative return transport. If transport is not provided this part of the prize is forfeited and can not be redeemed for cash.

Three (3) x nights accommodation at a minimum 4-star hotel chosen by the Promoter, and/or their service provider, in a shared room in Sydney, with check-in on 19th March and check out on 22nd of March 2026. Breakfast at the hotel is included; and

Two (2) x Category A tickets to attend the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™ Finals game on the 21st of March 2026 at Sydney Olympic Park Stadium;

Return airport to hotel transfers, and return hotel to stadium transfers on the day of the match;

One (1) merchandise pack valued at AUD$500; and

Two (2) x cultural activities, including: A Seaplane to the Sydney Oyster Farm Tour, including a seafood lunch served beachside on a secluded beach; and A Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb with an Indigenous guide (the Burrawa Harbour Bridge Climb).

Major Prize must be taken from 19 March – 22 March 2026 and is subject to booking availability. The next two (2) valid entries drawn will each win the minor prize of a travel package for two (2) adults to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™ to see the Semi Finals in Sydney, NSW. Travel Package to Sydney from 17 March 2026 (arrival) – 20 March 2026 (departure) valued at up to AUD$10,000 depending on point of departure (“Minor Prize”). Minor Prize includes: Two (2) x return economy airfares from winner’s nearest Australian capital city to Sydney, NSW.

At the Promoter’s reasonable discretion, the Promoter may take the winner’s residential location into account and arrange alternative return transport. If transport is not provided this part of the prize is forfeited and can not be redeemed for cash.

Two (2) x Category A tickets to attend the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™ Semi Final game on the 18th of March 2026 at Sydney Olympic Park Stadium;

Three (3) x nights accommodation at a minimum 4-star hotel chosen by the Promoter, and/or their service provider, in a shared room in Sydney, with check-in on 17th March and check out on 20th of March 2026. Breakfast at the hotel is included;

Return airport to hotel transfers, and return hotel to stadium transfers on the day of the match;

One (1) merchandise pack for 2 valued at AUD$500; and

Two (2) x cultural activities, including: A Seaplane to the Sydney Oyster Farm Tour, including a seafood lunch served beachside on a secluded beach; and A Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb with an Indigenous guide (the Burrawa Harbour Bridge Climb).

Minor Prize must be taken from 17 March – 20 March 2026 and is subject to booking availability. Additional Prize Conditions: Spending money, meals, additional airfares, taxes (excluding airline and airport taxes), insurance, transport to and from departure point, additional transfers, items of a personal nature, in-room charges and all other ancillary costs are not included. Frequent flyer points will not form part of the prize. The Promoter will work with the winner to organise the itinerary. The itinerary will be determined by the Promoter in its absolute discretion. The winner and their guest must travel together, including travelling on the same flights and staying in the same accommodation. No compensation or alternative travel plans will be arranged should the winner and/or their guest miss their outbound or return flights or fail to meet any check-in requirements for any reason. These costs will be the sole responsibility and expense of the winner and their guest. A credit card imprint will be required from the winner at check-in to the hotel for all incidental charges. Prizes must be taken to coincide with the relevant event and is subject to booking and flight availability. Winner and their companion must depart from and return to the same departure point and travel together. Frequent flyer points will not form part of a prize. Travel dates are set by the Promoter. All travel is always subject to availability and may be dependent on select seat class with airlines or specific room category availability with an accommodation partner. The winner is responsible for any amendment fees issued by airlines or suppliers once booking is confirmed and ticketed. It is the winner’s responsibility to organise transport to and from the airport of departure and return point. The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 ™ experience tickets are subject to the event venue and ticket terms and conditions, including any applicable age restriction. The Promoter and event organisers hereby expressly reserve the right to eject the winner (and/or their companion) for any inappropriate behaviour, including but not limited to intoxication, whilst participating in any element of the a prize. Prizes are subject to the standard terms and conditions of individual prize and service providers. Winners and their companions acknowledge that the cultural activities that include travel by seaplane and a Harbour Bridge climb (each an “Activity”) are dangerous activities that may result in injury or death, and participate at their own risk. Winners and their companion/s must: (a) attend, undergo and pass any appropriate training, briefings, required medical tests and other requirements of the Promoter and Activity organisers as determined by them in their absolute discretion; (b) not have any heart condition or history thereof, or other medical conditions that would make it dangerous to participate in the relevant Activity; (c) not be under the influence of drugs or alcohol; (d) comply with all directions of the Promoter and Activity organisers at all times; and (e) wear all safety and other equipment required. The Promoter and Activity organisers, in their absolute discretion, at all times reserve the right to: (a) prevent any winner or their companion from participating in the Activity if, at any time, they reasonably believe that the winner or their companion pose a safety risk or for any other reason; and/or (b) cancel the Activity if the conditions are deemed dangerous. If an Activity is varied for any reason beyond the control of the Promoter it may not be rescheduled and no compensation will be offered. The Major Prizes, and Minor Prizes must be claimed by 8:00am AEDT on 4th of March 2026 (for the original winner/s) and 9:00am AEDT on 10th of March 2026 (for the winner/s of the unclaimed prize draw, if any). Subject to the unclaimed prize draw clause, if for any reason a winner does not take a prize (or an element of the prize) by the time stipulated by the Promoter, then the prize (or that element of the prize) will be forfeited. If a prize (or part of a prize) is unavailable, the Promoter, in its discretion, reserves the right to substitute the prize (or that part of the prize) with a prize to the equal value and/or specification, subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority. In the event of war, terrorism, state of emergency, government lockdown, pandemic, or any other kind of disaster or unforeseeable event beyond the Promoter’s reasonable control, the Promoter reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion or suspend, substitute or modify a prize, subject to any written directions from a relevant regulatory authority. The total prize pool value is up to AUD$42,000. Prizes, or any unused portion of a prize, are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash, unless otherwise specified. If for any reason any prize remains unclaimed by 8:00am AEDT on 4th of March 2026, the prize(s) will be forfeited and a re-draw will take place at 9:30am AEDT on 4th of March 2026 at the same place as the original draw, subject to any directions from a regulatory authority. Winners (if any) will be notified by email and telephone within two (2) business days of the re-draw, and their details (first initial, surname and postcode) will be published online at http://ubank.com.au/campaigns/afc from 6 March 2026. If an unclaimed prize draw winner does not take their prize by the time specified by the promoter, then the prize will be forfeited. Each winner, by claiming their prize, consents to the Promoter using their name, likeness, image and/or voice (including photograph, film and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this Promotion (including any outcome), and promoting any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the Promoter.. If this Promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, including but not limited to technical difficulties, unauthorised intervention or fraud, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law: (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the Promotion, as appropriate. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the States and Territories of Australia (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the Promotion. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) if the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™ Finals or Semi-Finals event or match,or a cultural experience is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (f)any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (g) use of a prize / taking of a prize / participation in a prize. The Promoter is also not responsible for any dispute between a winner and any person with whom they choose to, or choose not to, share the prize with. The use of any automated software or any other mechanical or electronic means that allows an entrant to automatically enter repeatedly is prohibited and will render all entries submitted by that entrant invalid. The Promoter will use the personal information (“PI”) of entrants, and may disclose that PI to other entities, including Visa, for the purposes of conducting the Promotion and providing a prize. The Promoter may also collect PI from entrants for the purpose of awarding prizes (including confirming eligibility to enter the Promotion). Where an entrant discloses PI to the Promoter about a third party, the entrant must make the third party aware of the disclosure, and provide them with a copy of Ubank’s Privacy Policy. Entry into the Promotion, and receiving a prize, is conditional on the Promoter having the required PI. The Promoter uses and handles PI as set out in its privacy policy, which can be viewed at ubank.com.au/privacy. This privacy policy also includes information about how entrants may opt out from direct marketing, request access to PI held by the Promoter, update or correct their PI, complain about a breach of the Australian Privacy Principles or any other applicable law, and how those complaints will be dealt with. As a condition of accepting a prize, the winner and their companion must sign any legal documentation as and in the form reasonably required by the Promoter and/or prize suppliers, including but not limited to a legal release and indemnity form. If any of these clauses should be determined to be illegal, invalid, or otherwise unenforceable then it shall be severed and deleted from these Terms and Conditions and the remaining clauses shall survive and remain in full force and effect. These Terms and Conditions (and any non-contractual disputes/claims which arise out of or in connection with them) will be governed by the relevant local courts who shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any and all disputes arising out of, relating to or concerning these Terms and Conditions. In exchange for being allowed to participate in the Promotion, each winner/recipient hereby releases and forever discharges and agrees to indemnify the Promoter from any and all claims, demands, rights, expenses, actions, and causes of action, of whatever kind (collectively, “Claims”), arising from or by reason of any personal injury, bodily injury, property damage, or the consequences thereof, whether foreseeable or not, resulting from or in any way connected with his or her participation in the Promotion. The winner/recipient further covenants and agrees that for the consideration stated above, they will hold forever harmless and will not take legal action against the Promoter for any claim for damages arising or growing out of his or her participation in the Promotion whether caused by negligence or otherwise. The Promoter is 86400 PTY LTD ABN 13 621 804 813, Level 28, 395 Bourke Street, Melbourne VIC 3000.

NSW Authority No. TP/04878. ACT Permit No. TP26/00149. SA Permit No. T26/120.