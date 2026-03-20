Turn daily spending into BIG rewards
Boosts Start Here
Why Boosts is great for you
It’s easy to enter
Make 20 eligible payments of $5 or more to enter the draw
Add to your entries with Streaks
Winners are drawn the following month
Score big cash prizes
How do streaks work
Track your progress in the Boosts Hub
What counts as an eligible payment?
How do streaks work?
Who’s eligible?
Can I earn bonus entries after breaking a streak?
When are winners drawn?
How will I know if I’ve won?
How do I opt out of the promotion?
Offer terms and conditions
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