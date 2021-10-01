Whether you’ve been checking out our website, app or emails, you’ve probably noticed that we’re sporting a brand new logo as well as a bunch of new colours.

We’ve joined forces with our mates at 86 400 to bring you even better technology and an award-winning range of products. Through our app, you’ll get access to smart features and real-time insights designed to help you get ahead.

So while we might look a little different, we’re still all about helping you be more successful with money.