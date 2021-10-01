What’s new
Whether you’ve been checking out our website, app or emails, you’ve probably noticed that we’re sporting a brand new logo as well as a bunch of new colours.
We’ve joined forces with our mates at 86 400 to bring you even better technology and an award-winning range of products. Through our app, you’ll get access to smart features and real-time insights designed to help you get ahead.
So while we might look a little different, we’re still all about helping you be more successful with money.
What’s staying the same
You can still count on us for great savings and home loan interest rates, no monthly account fees and support from our Australian-based call centre.
If you’re an existing ubank customer who’s still using original ubank products like USave and USpend accounts and UHomeLoans, you can continue using ubank Online Banking and the ubank mobile banking app the same way you always have.
If you’re a customer who was previously with 86 400, you can continue to use our award-winning app to stay on top of your money. We’re also working on online banking for those of you who like to see it on the big screen, so keep an eye out!