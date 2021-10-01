* We appreciate our customers sticking with us, so when your Term Deposit finishes, roll over your full deposit (or more) into another term and receive a Loyalty bonus of 0.10% p.a. above the current standard interest rate.

Our 2, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11-month term rates are for our Green Term Deposits. When you invest funds in a ubank Green Term Deposit, NAB will hold at least an equal amount in a pool of lending for projects and assets eligible for certification under the Climate Bonds Standard. This includes lending for wind and solar energy, low carbon transport and low carbon buildings.

ubank Green Term Deposits are certified by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI).