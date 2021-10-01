Account features
Our Term Deposits have a lot going for them.
Loyalty bonus
We appreciate our customers sticking with us, so when your Term Deposit finishes, roll over your full deposit (or more) into another term and receive a Loyalty bonus of 0.10% p.a. above the current standard interest rate.
Interest rates
Our Personal Term deposits rates
|Term duration
|Interest rates
|With Loyalty bonus*
1 month
0.15% p.a.
0.25% p.a.
2 months
0.40% p.a.
0.50% p.a.
3 months
0.65% p.a.
0.75% p.a.
4 months
0.70% p.a.
0.80% p.a.
5 months
0.80% p.a.
0.90% p.a.
6 months
0.90% p.a.
1.00% p.a.
7 months
0.95% p.a.
1.05% p.a.
8 months
1.05% p.a.
1.15% p.a.
9 months
1.20% p.a.
1.30% p.a.
10 months
1.35% p.a.
1.45% p.a.
11 months
1.40% p.a.
1.50% p.a.
12 months
Interest paid at maturity
1.65% p.a.
1.75% p.a.
12 months
Interest paid monthly
1.55% p.a.
1.65% p.a.
Our 2, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11-month term rates are for our Green Term Deposits. When you invest funds in a ubank Green Term Deposit, NAB will hold at least an equal amount in a pool of lending for projects and assets eligible for certification under the Climate Bonds Standard. This includes lending for wind and solar energy, low carbon transport and low carbon buildings.
ubank Green Term Deposits are certified by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI).
Maturity
What happens at maturity?
Once your ubank Term Deposit matures, you have two options.
Rollover
Rollover your full initial deposit (or more) for another term and be rewarded with the Loyalty bonus for the new term. You can rollover only part of your initial deposit for another term at the advertised rate, but the Loyalty bonus does not apply.
Transfer
The choice of a 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 or 12-month term for deposits from $1,000 – $2 million.
