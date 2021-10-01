Original ubank products

Term Deposits

Our Personal Term Deposits are no longer available for new customers

Our Term Deposits have a lot going for them.

    No fees

    We don’t erode your savings with unnecessary fees – in fact, ubank Term Deposits have no fees whatsoever.

    Loyalty bonus

    When your Term Deposit matures, roll over your full deposit amount (or more) for another term and receive a Loyalty bonus of 0.10% p.a. on top of the current standard interest rate.

    Security

    All deposits up to $250,000 per person (limit applies to total funds deposited with NAB and ubank) are covered under the Financial Claims Scheme (FCS). ubank is backed by NAB, one of Australia’s most established banks.

    Flexibility

    The choice of a 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 or 12-month term for deposits from $1,000 – $2 million.

Interest rates

Our Personal Term deposits rates

Term Deposit interest rates
Term durationInterest ratesWith Loyalty bonus*
1 month
0.15% p.a.
0.25% p.a.
2 months
0.40% p.a.
0.50% p.a.
3 months
0.65% p.a.
0.75% p.a.
4 months
0.70% p.a.
0.80% p.a.
5 months
0.80% p.a.
0.90% p.a.
6 months
0.90% p.a.
1.00% p.a.
7 months
0.95% p.a.
1.05% p.a.
8 months
1.05% p.a.
1.15% p.a.
9 months
1.20% p.a.
1.30% p.a.
10 months
1.35% p.a.
1.45% p.a.
11 months
1.40% p.a.
1.50% p.a.
12 months
Interest paid at maturity
1.65% p.a.
1.75% p.a.
12 months
Interest paid monthly
1.55% p.a.
1.65% p.a.

Our 2, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11-month term rates are for our Green Term Deposits. When you invest funds in a ubank Green Term Deposit, NAB will hold at least an equal amount in a pool of lending for projects and assets eligible for certification under the Climate Bonds Standard. This includes lending for wind and solar energy, low carbon transport and low carbon buildings.

ubank Green Term Deposits are certified by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI).

Maturity

What happens at maturity?

Once your ubank Term Deposit matures, you have two options.

  • Rollover

    Rollover your full initial deposit (or more) for another term and be rewarded with the Loyalty bonus for the new term. You can rollover only part of your initial deposit for another term at the advertised rate, but the Loyalty bonus does not apply.

  • Transfer

FAQs

Have any questions?

