This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
I previously had an Automated Savings Plan (ASP) set-up – is this still set-up?
Ubank discontinued the ASP feature at the start of 2017. We allowed existing payments to keep going up until now, but due to the system upgrade we’ll no longer support this feature.
You can easily set up a regular direct payment to your Save or Spend account from your other bank using your new BSB and Account Number.