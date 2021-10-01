This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What happens to the interest or bonus interest earnt during my upgrade?
In the month you upgrade your interest payments will be split into two payments:
- Interest prior to the upgrade – the interest or bonus interest on your old USave account will be paid all the way up till date of account upgrade. This will be paid into your new Save account and will take about 1 day to appear.
- Interest after the upgrade – Once you have been upgraded, interest will be paid on your new Save account from the day of your upgrade till the end of the month.