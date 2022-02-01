Why is my end of financial year interest less than I expected?

Customers who have upgraded to our new experience will need to view their previous ubank products statements as well as statements from your new experience.

Your end of June statement will provide total interest earned throughout the financial year for your new ubank accounts. The closing statement for your old ubank accounts will provide the interest earned there. Your interest earned is the total of these statements.

Please refer to our FAQ to find both statements.