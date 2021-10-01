What if I don’t want to provide or have access to a unique mobile number?

If you don’t have a unique mobile number (and don’t wish to get one) or if you don’t know who you share your mobile number with please give us a call. We’ll help you close your account(s) and move your funds to another bank that may be better suited to your needs. To close your account/s or to talk to someone about your situation please call us on 13 30 80 and we’ll help you. We’ll treat your personal circumstances with sensitivity and respect and look for ways to provide you with any additional support.