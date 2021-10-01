This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I reset the PIN to login to the ubank app?
To reset your ubank app PIN:
- Navigate to the More menu and select Security Settings
- Select Change PIN and follow the prompts.
If you’ve forgotten your PIN, make sure you log in using your email and password.
Please note: For iOS users, you can set up Touch ID or continue to use your password to log in.
If you have an iPhone X you can also use Face ID.