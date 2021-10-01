This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What security options are available for mobile payments?
Android app
There are two security options available to choose from:
- Quick access – Unlock your phone’s screen and hold it against the merchant’s terminal just like using your card. There’s no need to launch the ubank app.
- Security passcode – A security passcode needs to be entered into your mobile at the time of purchase. This means you need to launch the ubank app and enter your passcode every time you make a payment.
iOS app
You must have Touch ID or Face ID enabled to be able to use Apple Pay.
Please note: For purchases of $100 or more you may be asked to enter your card’s PIN on the merchant terminal.