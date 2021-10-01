This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What can I do with the ubank mobile app?
ubank app features:
- View your account balances and transactions.
- Transfer money between ubank accounts to linked accounts, new payees and saved payees.
- Pay new and existing BPAY® billers.
- Find your nearest NAB ATM with the locator tool to avoid ATM fees.
- Use your mobile to pay for purchases using your USpend account.
- Notify ubank of your overseas travel plans.