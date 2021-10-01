This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Is the original ubank app redundant? What will happen with the original ubank app that I currently use?
No. The original ubank Mobile banking app will continue to be available for customers with the original ubank products. There are no changes for you at this stage, but we’ll contact you with plenty of notice before you’re upgraded to our new experience.