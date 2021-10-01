This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I disable fingerprint access?
You can disable fingerprint access at any time.
To disable fingerprint access within the ubank iOS app, simply go to Settings and select Clear personal data. Just be aware that this will clear your fingerprint login, stored login email and any user pictures in ubank app.
Disabling fingerprint access will revert to login using your email and password.