Given 86 400 and ubank have now merged. How do I merge my profile from both 86 400 and my original ubank?

We’re working hard to enable this for our customers as soon as possible. As you can imagine, there is a lot of data to bring across and we want to ensure you have your entire account history for both ubank and 86 400 accounts. We’ll contact you with plenty of notice when we’re ready to bring your two experiences together under one app.