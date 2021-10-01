This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What happens if I’ve lost my phone and I’ve registered for push notifications?
If you have access to another device with the Android or iOS ubank app installed you can deregister the one you have lost by logging in. Head to How can I deregister my device from receiving push notifications?
Alternatively, you can contact our helpful team on 13 30 80