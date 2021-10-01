This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What happens if I’ve deleted the ubank app and I am registered for push notifications?
The best place to start is to download the ubank app and register for push notifications again. However, if this isn’t possible and you want to receive text messages again, simply re-install the app and de-register all devices.
For iOS go to Security Settings > Manage My Devices
For Android go to Settings > Deregister All Devices