I can’t receive the security SMS code

Some of the most common reasons for not receiving the security SMS code are easily fixed. You may have multiple devices registered, issues with push notifications or simply changed your mobile number. If you have changed your number, you will need to give us a call on 13 30 80. Some of our other troubleshooting steps are below.

To troubleshoot

Step 1. Log into the ubank app. Once you’re in the account summary screen, at the bottom right hand corner click ‘More’ or the 3 dots > ‘Push notifications’.

If push notification is enabled (green icon), turn it off and then back on. It may ask you for your secret question and answer. The answer is case sensitive.

If push notification is off (red icon) turn it on. It may ask you for your secret question and answer. The answer is case sensitive.

Step 2. Try the transfer again and you should receive the security code as a notification banner.

If that didn’t work, you may have activated push notifications on another mobile device or tablet.