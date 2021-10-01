This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I set up push notifications?
iOS app:
- In the Tab bar, navigate to More
- Select Push notifications and then Setup push notifications
- Select Register device and then Find your device name
- Tap Send SMS security code
- Answer your security question.
To check if you’re already registered, in the Tab bar navigate to More, then Push notifications and make sure the toggle is green.
Android app:
- In the Menu, navigate to Push notifications
- Follow the prompts.