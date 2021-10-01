What is Free2Spend?

Free2Spend is an in-app tool inside ubank’s iOS banking app which is designed to keep your savings goal on track while it focuses your finances into one simple number. This number becomes the daily amount you’re free to spend on anything you wish.

Unlike other tools, Free2Spend is revolutionary in the way it’s future focused and works in real time to provide a daily spending number based on a user’s savings goal. Whether you overspend or underspend, the app will automatically adjust your One Number for the rest of the month helping you to meet your financial goals.