Use Free2Spend widget on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

With Free2Spend widgets, you can get timely information on your daily Free2Spend number at a glance.

Find Free2Spend widget in the Today View

Free2Spend widget shows you information from the ubank app, like your daily Free2Spend daily amount and your cycle progress. You can see your widget in the Today View. Just swipe right over the Home screen, Lock screen, or while you’re looking at your notifications.

To see more information from a widget, tap Show More.

To open the app for the widget, just tap the widget.

Add or remove Free2Spend widget in the Today View

You can add and remove Free2Spend widget and even reorder it so it’s at the top by doing the following: