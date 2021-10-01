Is Free2Spend the same as money tools?

Free2Spend is different to other budgeting apps as it focuses on the future and helps customers make meaningful choices about the future rather than concentrating on the past.

Unlike other banks, ubank is less interested in what you spend your money on but wants to help Australians achieve their financial goals and live a happier life. Free2Spend will give each person One Number unique to their goals and lifestyle. This daily number will update in real time to help people better understand their spending. Free2Spend will help you simplify your finances.