This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I update a spending category in the app?
You can update and assign a new category for single or multiple card/transfer transactions.
There are two ways to do this.
Option 1 – In your USpend account
- Tap on any card or transfer transaction to view more detail
- Where category is displayed, tap Edit
- Search or select from list to assign new category
Option 2 – In Free2Spend
- Tap on Insights then view a category
- Tap on Edit
- Select the transaction group you want to change
- Tap on Update
- Search or select from list to assign to a new category