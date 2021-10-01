This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I cancel the mobile payment service?
To cancel mobile payments:
Android app
- Navigate to Tap & Pay and tap the Setting icon (top right corner)
- Tap Unlink USpend card and follow the prompts.
iOS app
- Launch Apple Pay wallet
- Select the card you want to remove
- Tap the More icon
- Tap Remove this card and follow the prompts.
If you don’t have access to your mobile and want to deactivate your Tap & Pay or Apple Pay feature, please give us a call on 13 30 80.