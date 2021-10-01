Can I use BPAY® to transfer money out of ubank?

Yes, but only from your USpend account. You can’t make BPAY® payments from your USave account.

Please note, there is a $20,000 daily limit on BPAY® transactions (including transfers) from your USpend. Keep in mind it can take 3 to 5 business days for BPAY® payments to appear.

To pay a bill in:

Online banking: Go to Move Money > Pay Bills

iOS app: Go to Transfer > Select Pay a Bill > Select your USpend as the From account and select the biller to pay To. You can also add a new biller or payee on this screen

Android app: Go to Move Money > Select your USpend as the From account. Select To, then BPAY. You can also add a new biller or payee on this screen

BPAY® is a registered trademark of BPAY Pty. Ltd. ABN 69 079 137 518