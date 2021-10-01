This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Can I use BPAY® to transfer money out of ubank?
Yes, but only from your USpend account. You can’t make BPAY® payments from your USave account.
Please note, there is a $20,000 daily limit on BPAY® transactions (including transfers) from your USpend. Keep in mind it can take 3 to 5 business days for BPAY® payments to appear.
To pay a bill in:
Online banking: Go to Move Money > Pay Bills
iOS app: Go to Transfer > Select Pay a Bill > Select your USpend as the From account and select the biller to pay To. You can also add a new biller or payee on this screen
Android app: Go to Move Money > Select your USpend as the From account. Select To, then BPAY. You can also add a new biller or payee on this screen
BPAY® is a registered trademark of BPAY Pty. Ltd. ABN 69 079 137 518