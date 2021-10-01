This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I open a USpend account?
To open an USpend transaction account, you’ll need to:
- Be an existing ubank customer and have an active USave account
- Have verified your identity
Note: Original USave and USpend accounts are no longer available for new customers.
To open the account:
ubank app (iOS only)
- Tap the More menu, then Open USpend Transaction Account
Online banking
- Select Managing, then New Accounts
- Select USpend
Note: Make sure your address details are up to date, as you’ll receive your ubank Visa Debit card and PIN in the mail within 10 business days.