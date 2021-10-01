This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I change my account nickname?
ubank app
- Tap on the account you want to update
- Tap the settings icon on the top right-hand corner
- Update the account nickname, then click Update now.
Online banking
- Select Admin, then Account Details
- Select the relevant account, then click the green pencil icon next to the Account nickname to change it.