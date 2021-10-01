This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Can I reorder or hide my accounts?
You can reorder or hide your accounts within the ubank app (iOS only at this stage) and in Online banking (computer/laptop).
iOS app
- In the Accounts tab, tap the reorder button at the top of the screen
- Reorder the accounts or hide an account by dragging the account
- To save the changes, tap the Back arrow.
Online banking
- Select Admin and then Account options
- Under Account Display, untick the relevant account you want to hide
- Agree to the terms and conditions and click Save.