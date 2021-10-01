This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
I can’t see my account details when I log into Internet banking. Is my money safe?
Yes. Please be assured that your money is safe! A small group of our customers experienced some minor technical difficulties with Internet banking; however, our Internet banking service is now restored so you should be able to login and see your account now.