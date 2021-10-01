This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
I am trying to log on to Internet banking and I can’t see my account details. What’s going on?
A small group of our customers experienced some minor technical difficulties with Internet banking; however, this issue is now resolved. If you are still experiencing difficulty logging in to your account, please try clearing cookies and the cache on your browser and you’ll be able to login. We apologise for the inconvenience.