When is my first UHomeLoan repayment?

Your first UHomeLoan repayment will be deducted from your nominated bank account one month after your settlement date.

If you elected in your contract to have a different frequency other than monthly repayments, the new frequency won’t come into effect until after your first month’s repayment.

This will be confirmed in your Welcome Pack which will arrive within 1-2 weeks after settlement to the mailing address that you had provided to your loan specialist.

To check on your upcoming repayments, please login to ‘My UHomeLoan’ > Select the ‘Payments’ tab.