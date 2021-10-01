This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What is Security Substitution (Loan Portability)?
Security Substitutions and Loan Portability are the same; it is a request that allows you to keep all of your loan account information the same and just swap the property on the loan, for another suitable property.
Security Substitutions (also known as Loan Portability) are subject to credit assessment.