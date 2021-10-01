Does ubank charge any fees on the UHomeLoan?

We love to help our fellow Australians pay off their houses as fast as they can! Because of this, we don’t currently charge any application or ongoing bank fees on our variable rate UHomeLoan.

A fixed rate UHomeLoan generally attracts a $395 rate lock fee. However, we have waived this fee for all fixed rate loans that settle on or between 10 July 2020 and 30 September 2022.

Ubank will cover some valuation and settlement costs that arise throughout the process.

However, you do need to keep in mind external fees that could be payable by you. These may include:

Any fees or charges payable to your existing lender if you are refinancing, such as break costs or discharge fees;

The fees charged by any service providers engaged by you, such as any lawyer or conveyancer, valuer, building inspector or pest controller you have hired; or

Government duties, such as stamp duty if applicable.

For information about any bank-related fees associated with your application, you can contact us directly. We also recommend you discuss any government or service-related fees with your current lender, real estate agent, accountant, financial adviser, lawyer or conveyancer.