This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
When do I need to provide documents for my UHomeLoan?
There are two stages of the application where we’ll require documentation:
- When we’re assessing your application, we’ll ask you to supply us with a few documents to confirm the information you provided in your application. You can upload these documents quickly and easily online.
- After credit approval, you’ll receive a Contract Pack. We need you to review and sign the Contract Pack documents, and either submit your documents online or post it back to us within 21 days.