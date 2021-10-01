This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How many borrowers can apply for a UHomeLoan?
We currently offer simple home lending products, which allows up to two borrowers to jointly enter into a loan together.
Please keep in mind that whoever appears on the property title must be included in the application and vice versa. This is required even if the borrower’s income is not captured in the application stage.