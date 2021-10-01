This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Will I receive an SMS Security Code when transferring money out?
To keep things simple and secure, you won’t need to complete SMS security for transfers up to $5,000 per business day going to your verified Linked Account (verified for at least 10 days).
For all other transfers, we’ll still need you to verify the transaction with an SMS security code.
