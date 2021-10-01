What are ubank’s transfer limits?

Daily transfer limits apply per customer to selected transactions (including BPAY®) performed in Mobile / Online Banking and Telephone Banking for USave, USaver SMSF and USpend.

Please note:

Regular transfers and future dated transfers need to meet the below criteria on the date you have selected for your transfer to occur.

BPAY® can only be completed from a USpend transaction account

For details on Linked Account requirements and how to set up, click here

Maximum Daily Limit Channel Information No limit* Mobile/Online Transfers between your own ubank accounts $20,000* Mobile/Online Transfers to other Australian financial institutions (including NAB) whether the account is in your name or not, or

Transfers to other ubank accounts not held in your name You can adjust this limit in Online Banking by going to Admin > Login & Security $100,000* Mobile/Online Transfers to your nominated linked bank account, which has been verified for at least 10 days, held with another Australian financial institution (including NAB) & is held in your name. From $20,000 up to your total available balance Telephone Banking Transfers to your nominated linked bank account held with another Australian financial institution (including NAB).

*Customers with Self-Managed Super Fund accounts: please be aware that future dated transfers are restricted to $20,000 per customer per day.

BPAY® is a registered trademark of BPAY Pty. Ltd. ABN 69 079 137 518